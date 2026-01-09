Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCC Approves Telecom's New Plan For Alaska Buildout

By Nadia Dreid ( January 9, 2026, 8:51 PM EST) -- An Alaskan telecommunications company has received the go-ahead from the Federal Communications Commission to deploy its mobile service throughout the far-flung state with federal support, after the new plan showed the firm could triple the number of people for whom it provides service....

