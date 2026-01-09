Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

DOL Praises Resolution Of Home Depot 401(k) Battle

By Kelcey Caulder ( January 9, 2026, 7:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Friday lauded the withdrawal of a petition for high court review from Home Depot employees who alleged their 401(k) plan was mismanaged, saying the end of the case shows the department's commitment to getting rid of "regulation by litigation."...

