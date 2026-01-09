Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Minnesota Turns To Public In ICE Shooting Struggle With Feds

By Brandon Lowrey ( January 9, 2026, 10:15 PM EST) -- Minnesota prosecutors Friday asked the public to directly send them evidence related to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent's fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis, saying the FBI refused to share evidence and Trump administration officials made clearly incorrect claims about their jurisdiction and the agent's immunity from prosecution....

