Skadden's Ex-Palo Alto Leader Named Aetherflux's COO, CLO

By Rae Ann Varona ( January 9, 2026, 11:18 PM EST) -- The former head of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's Palo Alto office Joe Yaffe is now Aetherflux's chief operating officer and chief legal officer as the San Carlos, California, space-based solar power startup moves ahead with its "Galactic Brain" project to launch an artificial intelligence data center satellite in space, Aetherflux announced Friday....

