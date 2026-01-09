Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Oscar-Winning Writer Settles Publicist's Rape Case For $2M

By Hailey Konnath ( January 9, 2026, 11:42 PM EST) -- Oscar-winning Hollywood writer and director Paul Haggis has agreed to pay just under $2 million to put to rest a civil case in which a publicist accused him of raping her more than a decade ago — meaning he'll pay far less than the $10 million verdict a jury hearing the case returned against him in 2022....

