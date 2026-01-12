Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roundup Users Say NJ Court Can Hear Out-Of-State Claims

By Carla Baranauckas ( January 12, 2026, 6:07 PM EST) -- Plaintiffs in New Jersey's Roundup multicounty litigation urged a state judge to reject Monsanto and Bayer's bid to dismiss dozens of out‑of‑state claims that the weedkiller caused cancer, saying the companies directed their U.S. Roundup enterprise from a "nerve center" in the Garden State — making the state the proper forum for all plaintiffs nationwide....

