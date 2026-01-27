Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

What Fla. Trends Reveal About AI In Real Estate Development

By Ben Mitchel ( January 27, 2026, 4:57 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence has moved from the periphery of innovation to the center of modern life. Conversations with ChatGPT have replaced late-night Google and YouTube rabbit holes, Microsoft Copilot offers the advice once reserved for family, and Perplexity AI has turned recipe books into relics....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies