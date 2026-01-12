Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tesla Autopilot Failure Led To Motorcyclist's Death, Suit Says

By Craig Clough ( January 12, 2026, 7:19 PM EST) -- The estate of a motorcyclist who was killed after being run over by a Tesla has sued the automaker, the driver and the driver's wife in Washington state court for wrongful death, alleging the car's autopilot feature failed and resulted in the motorcyclist being struck from behind. ...

