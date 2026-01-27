Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NTSB Torches FAA In DCA Midair Collision Probe

By Linda Chiem ( January 27, 2026, 9:08 PM EST) -- The Federal Aviation Administration for years ignored repeated warnings of close calls and mismanaged high-volume helicopter and commercial jet traffic at one of Washington, D.C.'s busiest airports, as the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday flagged "systemic failures" that led to January 2025's midair collision....

