Brief

Adviser Claims REIT Stiffed It Over $2.1B Take-Private Deal

By Carolyn Muyskens ( January 12, 2026, 5:53 PM EST) -- An advising firm has sued Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. in Massachusetts state court, claiming the real estate investment trust is dodging its obligation to pay the adviser for helping the firm land a $2.1 billion acquisition offer....

