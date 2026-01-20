Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

What Productivity EO May Mean For Defense Industrial Base

By Amy Fuentes, Christian Nagel and Mike Wakefield ( January 20, 2026, 5:07 PM EST) -- On Jan. 7, the White House issued an executive order that aims to accelerate defense procurement and enhance the defense industrial base by shifting contractor priorities from investor returns to production and performance, including by limiting stock buybacks, dividends and executive compensation....

