Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Justices' FCC Review Could Reshape IRS Penalty Disputes

By Kat Lucero ( January 26, 2026, 6:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's upcoming review of a pair of cases questioning the validity of the Federal Communications Commission's penalty authority could have ripple effects that further delineate the Internal Revenue Service's authority to impose penalties....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies