Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Patent Applications Plunge After Years Of Growth

By Ryan Davis ( January 13, 2026, 6:29 PM EST) -- The number of patent applications filed in the U.S. dropped 9% in 2025 to the lowest level since 2019 after seven years of growth, and the number of granted applications also declined slightly, according to a report released Tuesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies