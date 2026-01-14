Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Nixes Engineer's Plea For Sharing Navy Contract Info

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( January 14, 2026, 5:53 PM EST) -- In a precedential opinion Wednesday, a split Third Circuit panel ruled that a lower court should not have accepted the guilty plea of a Navy engineer charged with disclosing bid information related to a contract for submarine propeller machinery, holding that prosecutors based the plea deal on shaky legal ground....

