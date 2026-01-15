Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Judges To Pick US Atty As Floyd's Term Set To Expire

By Gina Kim ( January 15, 2026, 7:46 PM EST) -- The chief judge for the Western District of Washington on Wednesday announced the court's intent to select a U.S. attorney to serve on a temporary basis if President Donald Trump's pick, Charles Neil Floyd, who has been serving on an interim basis, isn't confirmed by the Senate by next month. ...

