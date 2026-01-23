Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

2026 Int'l Arbitration Trends: Awards Against Sovereign States

By Katie Gonzalez, Laurie Achtouk-Spivak and Boaz Morag ( January 23, 2026, 5:19 PM EST) -- This is the fourth article in a five-part series discussing international arbitration trends and topics for 2026. This article focuses on the enforcement of arbitral awards against sovereign states, which remains one of the most contentious and rapidly evolving areas in international arbitration....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies