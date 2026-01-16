Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Localism Requirement Dooms Low-Power Station Requests

By Christopher Cole ( January 16, 2026, 5:40 PM EST) -- Four proposed low-power FM stations in Texas and one in Nevada can't get building permits from the Federal Communications Commission because their paperwork doesn't indicate they would be run by local organizations under federal rules, the FCC said Friday....

