SpaceX Eyes IPO, Spirit Mulls PE Owner, And Other Rumors

By Al Barbarino ( January 22, 2026, 8:42 PM EST) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX is putting together a group of Wall Street investment banks for a potential IPO, Spirit Airlines is in talks with investment firm Castlelake to help lead it out of bankruptcy, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman looks to the Middle East to potentially raise tens of billions of dollars. ...

