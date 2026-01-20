Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Massumi & Consoli Lands M&A Pro In Los Angeles

By Rose Krebs ( January 20, 2026, 3:49 PM EST) -- Massumi & Consoli LLP announced Monday that it has added an attorney who previously operated his own talent management business for athletes and also spent time at Paul Hastings LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP to enhance its capacity to handle mergers and acquisitions....

