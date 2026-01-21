Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Massachusetts Owes Developer $15M Tax Credit, Court Rules

By Julie Manganis ( January 21, 2026, 12:56 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' Department of Revenue owes a Boston Seaport developer a $15.3 million brownfields tax credit, a state judge said, finding that the tax agency was not entitled to second-guess the extent and cost of environmental remediation at the site to justify a smaller amount....

