NJ Justices Wrestle With Cases Complicated By ICE Custody

By Carla Baranauckas ( January 22, 2026, 12:17 AM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court wondered Wednesday how to manage case flow when detained or deported defendants are prevented by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from attending their proceedings, lamenting the difficult choice of options including letting matters languish, conducting criminal trials virtually or issuing bench warrants that could complicate immigration cases....

