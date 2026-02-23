Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Hotel's Control Of Beach Key In Drowning Suit

By Carolina Bolado ( February 23, 2026, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Florida state judge said Monday the estate of a man who drowned after being caught in a rip current will need to show that a Miami Beach hotel owned or controlled the beach to prevail on its premises liability and duty to warn claims against the hotel....

