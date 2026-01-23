Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Med Mal Verdict Must Be Offset By Other Deal, Panel Says

By Cara Salvatore ( January 23, 2026, 8:43 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appeals court has ruled that an urgent care center found liable at trial for medical negligence was entitled to have the $2.92 million verdict reduced by the amount its co-defendants agreed to pay in a high-low deal reached just before the verdict was reached....

