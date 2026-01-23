Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Judge Seeks Input On Kalshi Sports Ban

By Julie Manganis ( January 23, 2026, 4:23 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts state court judge said Friday he is still grappling with how to craft an order barring prediction market Kalshi from promoting sports-related event offerings in the state without infringing on the rights of existing contract holders, asking counsel for the company and the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General for help hammering out the details....

