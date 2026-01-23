Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCC Considers Revoking Texas Radio Station Licenses

By Corey Rothauser ( January 23, 2026, 4:24 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has designated for hearing a proposed transfer of control involving three Texas radio stations, citing substantial questions about unauthorized foreign control, misrepresentations, and lack of candor that could ultimately lead to license revocation....

