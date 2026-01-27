Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBP's Medical Care Oversight Needs Improvement, GAO Says

By Elaine Briseño ( January 27, 2026, 6:53 PM EST) -- A report issued by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that U.S. Customs and Border Protection sometimes failed to provide proper medical oversight for certain people in its custody, violating its own policies and guidance for medical care....

