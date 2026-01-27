Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Justices' Med. Mal. Ruling May Spur Huge Shift For Litigators

By Thomas Kroeger ( January 27, 2026, 5:34 PM EST) -- On Jan. 20, in Berk v. Choy, the U.S. Supreme Court fundamentally altered the landscape of medical malpractice litigation in federal courts. In a unanimous decision, the court held that state law affidavit-of-merit requirements do not apply when medical malpractice cases are brought in federal court under diversity jurisdiction....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies