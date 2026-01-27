Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mortgage Statements Class Action Tossed, For Now

By Emilie Ruscoe ( January 27, 2026, 8:33 PM EST) -- Bank of New York Mellon and a mortgage servicing company no longer face class action claims that they unfairly sought to collect on second mortgages following a bankruptcy discharge, a Boston federal judge has determined, finding that the suit didn't show that the firms were required to send borrowers periodic statements showing that they still owed money....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®