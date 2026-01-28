Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

FCC Chair Signals Feb. Vote On 900 MHz Expansion

By Corey Rothauser ( January 28, 2026, 4:38 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr said the commission plans to vote next month on an order that would allow broadband deployment across the full 10 megahertz of the 900 MHz band, a move the nation's railroads have said they would support but only with strict safeguards in place....

