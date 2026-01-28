Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Social Media Addiction Laws Eyed By Conn. Governor, AG

By Aaron Keller ( January 28, 2026, 6:39 PM EST) -- Connecticut lawmakers will consider forcing social media companies to display mental health warning labels and file state reports detailing the numbers of youth users, parental consent figures and average daily screen time statistics, Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William M. Tong said in a Wednesday statement....

