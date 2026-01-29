Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DCA Midair Collision: One Year Later

By Linda Chiem ( January 29, 2026, 9:12 PM EST) -- Investigators' determination that the Federal Aviation Administration ignored repeated warnings about near-misses and risky helicopter traffic around the nation's capital is expected to spur regulatory reforms and potentially heighten the government's legal exposure in civil litigation stemming from the deadly midair collision in Washington, D.C., a year ago....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies