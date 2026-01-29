Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SBA Cuts Over 1,000 Firms From Contracting Program

By Madeline Lyskawa ( January 29, 2026, 8:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced it suspended 1,091 firms from its contracting program for failing to meet the agency's deadline to submit three years' worth of financial documents to prove they still qualify. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies