Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GAO Slams Contractor For Fake Citations In Protest

By Madeline Lyskawa ( January 30, 2026, 7:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office admonished a contractor for appearing to rely on artificial intelligence in its protest of the Department of Veterans Affairs' solicitation for surgical instrument maintenance and repair services, highlighting inaccurate legal citations....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies