Fla. Panel Axes Punitive Damages From Turo App Crash Suit

By Y. Peter Kang ( January 30, 2026, 8:55 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Friday tossed a punitive damages claim in a suit accusing car sharing platform Turo Inc. of allowing a negligently maintained truck to be rented, resulting in a fatal crash, saying there were insufficient allegations of intentional misconduct....

