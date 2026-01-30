Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Illinois Apple Users Granted Class Status For Siri BIPA Claims

By Lauraann Wood ( January 30, 2026, 9:38 PM EST) -- An Illinois state judge has decided to give class treatment to claims that Apple Inc. illegally mishandled biometric voice data the technology giant obtained from residents who've used Siri on its devices....

