NJ Justices Wary Witness Hiring Defendant's Atty Is A Conflict

By George Woolston ( February 3, 2026, 6:10 PM EST) -- Justices on New Jersey's supreme court appeared skeptical on Tuesday of a claim from a man convicted of murder that his trial counsel was ineffective because his girlfriend, who was a witness for the state and the victim's cousin, hired and paid for his attorney....

