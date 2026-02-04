Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Justices Uphold $8.3M Verdict In MedMal Case

By Kelcey Caulder ( February 4, 2026, 4:23 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court said it won't disturb a $6.5 million verdict or an additional $1.8 million attorney fee award in a suit over a botched knee surgery, with one justice clarifying what courts can do regarding jury instructions in medical malpractice cases....

