Calif. Privacy Agency Taps Meta Alum To Head New Audits Unit

By Allison Grande ( February 3, 2026, 11:01 PM EST) -- The California Privacy Protection Agency on Tuesday announced the creation of a new Audits Division to assess companies' compliance with the state's consumer data privacy framework and named the most recent director of public policy at social media giant Meta Platforms Inc. to lead the unit....

