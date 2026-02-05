Anthropic Plans $350B Tender Offer, And Other Rumors

By Al Barbarino ( February 5, 2026, 3:49 PM EST) -- A slew of twists and turns in artificial intelligence deals developed over the past week, as one report indicated Anthropic is planning a $350 billion tender offer while another said that Nvidia's $100 billion agreement with OpenAI may be on ice. As the federal government negotiated with Minnesota officials to draw down the number of ICE agents in the state, at least one foreign firm was said to have decided to sell a division that does business with the controversial agency....