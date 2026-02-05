Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TikTok Urges NC Justices To Toss State's Addictive App Suit

By Abigail Harrison ( February 5, 2026, 5:07 PM EST) -- The North Carolina attorney general can't haul California-based TikTok Inc. and its now-minority Chinese owner ByteDance Inc. into state court to hash out addictive app and deceptive marketing claims solely because the online platform can be accessed in the Tar Heel State, the companies have told North Carolina's highest court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies