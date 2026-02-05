Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Panel Upholds Receivership In $2M Lung Disease Suit

By José Luis Martínez ( February 5, 2026, 10:10 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court affirmed the appointment of a receivership in a $2.2 million lung disease suit on Wednesday, ruling that the company appealing the receivership failed to address all the legal grounds supporting the appointment....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms