Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Learning From A Typical Section 1782 Discovery Case

By Louis Fogel and Alexander Mazza ( February 9, 2026, 4:57 PM EST) -- Proceedings under Title 28 of the U.S. Code, Section 1782, give foreign litigants access to evidence they may have never obtained through foreign discovery mechanisms....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®