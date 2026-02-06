Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Ballard Spahr Atty, Rendell Aide Reinstated To The Bar

By Matthew Santoni ( February 6, 2026, 4:51 PM EST) -- A former chief of staff to Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell and onetime Ballard Spahr LLP partner was reinstated to the bar Friday after testimony from the ex-governor and the judge who sentenced him for stealing $13,000 in an FBI sting operation convinced a state disciplinary board of his rehabilitation and fitness....

