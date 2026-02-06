Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kalshi Given 30 Days To End New Sports Wagers In Mass.

By Julie Manganis ( February 6, 2026, 6:35 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts state court on Friday gave Kalshi 30 days to comply with a preliminary injunction barring the prediction market from offering new sports-related event contracts to state residents, denying a request for a stay pending an anticipated appeal....

