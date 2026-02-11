Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AGs Warn Cos. Plastic Initiatives May Break Competition Laws

By Sarah Jarvis ( February 11, 2026, 9:10 PM EST) -- The attorneys general of 10 red states have warned 80 corporations that their purported involvement in organizations aiming to reduce plastic waste might run afoul of antitrust and consumer protection laws, following similar competition-focused actions targeting environmental and diversity groups at the state and federal levels....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies