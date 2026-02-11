Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Mass. AG Charges Medical Transport Co. With Billing Fraud

By Carolyn Muyskens ( February 11, 2026, 2:10 PM EST) -- A nonemergency medical transportation provider and its former owner are facing criminal charges for allegedly billing Massachusetts' Medicaid program for tens of thousands of fake rides and laundering the proceeds to accounts in Uganda, according to a Wednesday announcement....

