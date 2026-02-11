Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mobile Home Orgs Can't Bring Class Suit, Fla. Panel Says

By David Minsky ( February 11, 2026, 8:51 PM EST) -- A Florida panel ruled in a Wednesday split decision that two mobile homeowners' associations can't combine to bring one class action alleging unreasonable rent increases, citing state court rules that allow only one association to bring claims on behalf of its own members. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies