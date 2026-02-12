Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Challenge To 3D-Printed Gun Law Fails, 3rd Circ. Rules

By Jonathan Capriel ( February 12, 2026, 8:55 PM EST) -- The First Amendment does not protect the distribution of "purely functional code" that would allow for the 3D printing of guns, the Third Circuit ruled Thursday, ending a challenge to a New Jersey law from a Texas-based firearm company and a gun rights group....

