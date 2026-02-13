Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

House Committee OKs Closer Look At Broadband 'Barriers'

By Nadia Dreid ( February 13, 2026, 5:01 PM EST) -- A bill that would direct agencies to take a closer look at the administrative barriers that stand in the way of broadband deployment has sailed through the House Committee on Natural Resources and now heads to the full House for consideration....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies