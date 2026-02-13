Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Justices To Weigh Home Depot's Duty In Fatal Crash

By José Luis Martínez ( February 13, 2026, 10:14 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court has said it will hear arguments in a negligence suit against Home Depot revolving around the liability an employer assumes over the actions of an independent contractor hired to deliver goods....

